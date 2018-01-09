Dr M as Pakatan PM choice could spoil Umno’s dream – Amanah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: The decision of Pakatan Harapan (PH) to choose Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the next Prime Minister if PH wins in the next election could dash Umno’s dream of securing seats in the Malay majority constituencies, especially in the Felda areas, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Sabah chairman Hamzah Abdullah.

“The decision has stunned Umno and its allies in the BN (Barisan Nasional). Umno had been trying tirelessly through its media to paint a very negative view on the choice of Tun Mahathir as Malaysia’s seventh Prime Minister but ended up failing,” Hamzah claimed.

He said that PH’s choice of Mahathir as Prime Minister and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as the Deputy Prime Minister received thunderous applause from supporters of the four parties in Pakatan Harapan at its convention which ended on Sunday.

“Tun Mahathir had no plans to be Prime Minister again but strategists within PH managed to cause confusion in the BN ranks and files.

“Tun Mahathir regarded the choice as more than just helping to ensure Najib and Umno’s downfall and to finally secure Anwar’s release and get a royal pardon. The pardon will see Anwar contest in a by-election to fill in the Prime Minister’s post before Tun Mahathir’s withdrawal.

“Tun Mahathir’s choice to be PH’s PM is a very right decision taking into account that Tun Mahathir still commands very strong support among the majority Malay electorates,” Hamzah added.