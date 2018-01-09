Human Resources Ministry to source for foreign workers from Cambodia

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: The Ministry of Human Resources will try to bring in foreign workers from Cambodia to overcome plantation labourers’ shortage in Sarawak.

Its Minister, Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem said the oil palm industry in Sarawak currently needs at least another 30,000 workers, mainly harvesters.

He noted that the oil palm industry in Sarawak is now facing difficult time in terms of labourers because Indonesia had also been opening up its land to be turned into oil palm plantation.

“Moreover, the plantation operators over there are also paying wages that on par with the wages offered by Malaysia.

“Therefore, Indonesians preferred to work in their own country than to work in Malaysia. That is one problem that we are facing now,” told reporters after officiating at a talk on the opportunities and challenges in the oil palm industry organised by Maktab Koperasi Malaysia (MKM) here today.

Riot said in view of the present scenario in Sarawak, his Ministry has to find ways to bring foreign workers from other countries other than from Indonesia.

He said all these while Sarawak had depended heavily on Indonesians while there was still no Bangladesh working in oil palm plantation in Sarawak.

He said his Ministry is now trying to bring Cambodian nationals to overcome the shortage in plantation workers.

“I will be going to Cambodia for the third time in the middle of this month to discuss on the matter, including housemaids.

“We need at least 30,000, mainly harvesters otherwise the fresh fruit bunches in Sarawak worth about RM2 billion a year will go to waste,” he said.