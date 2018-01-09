I support Tun M, but not as PM – Jeffrey

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KENINGAU: Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan yesterday said he supported Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed in the fight for justice and to solve the country’s woes, but not as Prime Minister.

When asked to comment on Mahathir being selected as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) prime minister candidate, he pointed out that most of the problems in Sabah and Sarawak were attributed to Mahathir during his 22 years as Prime Minister in the first place.

Jeffrey, who is also Bingkor assemblyman, said Mahathir would not change if he returned as Prime Minister.

“This is my personal view of Sabah’s perspective and my experience with him regarding his views on Malaysia and Sabah rights which he had revealed to me while he was the Prime Minister,” he said.

Former Pensiangan member of parliament Datuk Dr Bernard Maraat said he would not vote for anybody from PH, let alone Mahathir who he believed made a huge blunder in Sabah.

Maraat, who is also Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) assistant information chief, said the country would go back to square one if Mahathir became Prime Minister again.

Keningau UPKO Chief and former Bingkor assemblyman Datuk Justin Guka also noted that Mahathir was not sincere in giving up his Prime Minister post previously.

“Why does he want to go back to becoming Prime Minister now?” Justin questioned.

Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) Youth vice-chief Kahirin Bador said PH seemed to suffer from a lack of leaders who were wise thinkers and futurists.

By proposing to appoint Mahathir as an interim Prime Minister, it showed that they still believed in mere rhetoric, Kahirin said.

“From PH’s leadership elements, it seems they cannot be united without Tun Mahathir. For 22 years as Prime Minister, what has Tun Mahathir done for Sabah?

“Looking at the distribution of posts in cabinet and government departments back then, it was like Sabah was neglected,” he said.

Kahirin said in contrast, Sabah under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak today, has six full ministers and many Sabahans are holding high ranking government positions.

He added that Sabah’s annual budget had also increased since Najib became Prime Minister.