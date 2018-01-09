Kenanga maintains optimistic outlook for economy in 2018

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd has maintained its optimistic outlook for the country’s economy in 2018, but views the market as still facing considerable risks, that could weigh on the upward momentum in exports.

“We identified several downside risks on exports growth, including an unfavourable high base effect, stronger ringgit, downward oil price movements, softening demand from China induced by tighter credit, increased geopolitical tensions, and monetary policy uncertainty in major economies.

“Nonetheless, we continue to believe that the extent of a possible slower growth trend would be modest at best,” the investment bank said.

Kenanga Investment said for this year, its preliminary assessment projects total exports growth to likely moderate between seven to 10 per cent, with positive trade supportive of gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

“Similar to our previous view, despite the impending risk to growth in 2018, we see sustained strength in Malaysia’s trade growth momentum albeit moderating, supported by a steadier global economy, higher oil prices and positive global semiconductor demand, at least for the next six months.

“Furthermore, we expect domestic demand, benefiting from the trickle-down effect of the solid exports performance last year, to continue supporting Malaysia’s GDP growth this year.

“Hence, we maintain our GDP forecast of 5.1 per cent in 2018, well within reasonable range of its potential growth trend,” it added.

It said that the trade flows for the fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17) is likely to taper.

Despite growth momentum in trade easing somewhat in the first two months of the 4Q17, it largely remains resilient and stays at an elevated level of double digit growth.

Kenanga Investment expects exports to grow at a more modest pace in December in view of a moderating trend in global semiconductor demand, with overall exports growth tapering off in 4Q17.

In consideration of the respectable year-to-date growth of 20.4 per cent, we maintain our full year gross exports forecast for 2017 at 21.6 per cent (2016: 1.2 per cent), it said.

Meanwhile, Hong Leong Investment Bank said the global leading indicators continued to point to recovery in the world economy and expects Malaysia’s economic growth to become more entrenched.

“We maintain our expectation for Bank Negara Malaysia to normalise the policy rate by 25 basis points as early as January 2018.

“The risk of a prolonged period of negative real interest rate amid continued signs of property imbalances will also weigh on the central bank’s decision,” it said. — Bernama