Kidnapping cases reported in rompin via ‘whatsapp’ untrue — Police

KUANTAN: The allegation on several kidnapping cases involving children in the Rompin district which went viral on WhatsApp mobile application was untrue, said Rompin police chief DSP Azli Mohd Noor.

As such, he urged members of the public who received such messages not to circulate the information as it would only instil fear among parents.

“We have not received any report pertaining to the kidnapping cases as mentioned in the message.

“In a case which allegedly occurred near a kindergarten of a residential area, it was actually a case of attempted car theft.

“We believe that those involved wanted to steal cars (in the neighbourhood) as there are many vehicles parked outside the houses. However, the thieves only managed to break the car window before fleeing the scene,” he said when contacted here yesterday.

Azli said those who received such information were supposed to be more responsible by obtaining verification from the authorities beforehand.

In the message being circulated over the past few days, it was claimed that there were three kidnappings in Rompin, while a kidnap victim in Johor was found dead with missing internal organs. — Bernama