Malaysia Airlines to resume flights to Brisbane

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines will be reinstating direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Brisbane effective June 6, 2018.

In a statement today, the airline said the four times weekly service would be provided using an A330-300 with up to 290 seats every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

It said MH135 would depart Kuala Lumpur at 9.50 am and arrive in Brisbane at 7.55pm the same day, while the return flight, MH134 would leave Brisbane at 11.20 pm and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 5.50am the next day.

Chief Executive Officer Izham Ismail said Malaysia Airlines needs to be agile in order to respond quickly to market demands and is reinstating Brisbane back to its network as it is strategically placed, in close proximity to many of Queensland’s tourist destinations.

“This will facilitate our growth plans, focusing on key business and leisure cities.

“Malaysia Airlines has had a long presence in Queensland since the commencement of our operations into Brisbane on Oct 31, 1990. We are happy to be returning to Brisbane, offering convenient connections on Malaysia Airlines’ global network,” Izham added.

Meanwhile, Queensland’s Minister for Innovation, Tourism Industry Development and Commonwealth Games Kate Jones described Malaysia Airlines as a renowned global airline, while Kuala Lumpur a thriving international hub.

“This means a new gateway has been opened for thousands of travellers to come to Queensland to experience the Great Barrier Reef, our world-heritage listed rainforests, our iconic beaches and the outback,” she said.

Malaysia Airlines’ operations between Kuala Lumpur and Australia covers Sydney (twice daily), Melbourne (twice daily), Perth (daily) and Adelaide (four times a week).

Tickets to Brisbane will go on sale from Jan 9, 2018 on Malaysia Airlines website at www.malaysiaairlines.com.

In conjunction with the opening of this route, Malaysia Airlines will kick start its New Year Deals campaign from today with promotional all-inclusive return fares on Economy Class to Brisbane from RM2,009, Seoul from RM1,259, Tokyo from RM1,419, Auckland from RM2,239, and other destinations.

The sale ends on Jan 14 with travel period is from Jan 16 to May 31 2018, with the exception of Brisbane from June 6 to October 31. – Bernama