Menjawah-Belaga road to be upgraded soonest

KUCHING: The state Public Works Department (PWD) has been instructed to carry out the necessary upgrading of the 34-kilometre (km) Menjawah-Belaga road soonest using the allocation which has been approved by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg recently.

According to Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation (MIDT) Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, he had just held a meeting with MIDT, PWD and Land and Survey Department officials on the urgency to upgrade the road.

“I have just finished meeting with MIDT, PWD and Land and Survey Department officials on the government proposed upgrading of Menjawah-Belaga road.

“And I have instructed PWD to do the necessary repair on this road soonest by utilising the RM50-million given by the chief minister recently. If this amount is not enough we will ask for more to complete the project,” Masing said today.

He disclosed that the first phase was to improve the first 17 km from Bakun junction to Belaga town.

“Then PWD will proceed till they reach Belaga Town, this will include the raising the Belaga Bridge’s height by one metre to prevent it from being damaged by log jam as what happened last Christmas,” he said.

Masing added that those sections which were affected by landslides, will be repaired by Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS).

“The money has been allocated for this purpose. The works are currently in progress,” he said.

Masing who is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, said the allocation by the state government to upgrade the road was an excellent example that this government and Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) really care for the people and realise their past errors, and not just serving the industries and urban population who are currently being served by power from Bakun and Murum hydroelectric power dams.

Meanwhile, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong urged PWD to cover the potholes due to the recent incessant rain.

“Yesterday during my journey from Belaga to Bintulu, I can’t avoid the potholes. This is very dangerous to road users. So I hope that the relevant authorities can assist in covering up these potholes,” he said.

Recently, during his first visit to Belaga on December 27, last year, Abang Johari announced RM86-million allocation to upgrade road, which was built by the Armed Forces under the Jiwa Murni programme.