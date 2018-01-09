MP’s half-brother dies in motorcycle accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTANGOR: A 60-year-old man died after he lost control of his motorcycle and fell at Bintangor-Sibu Road near Sing Ba junction on Monday night.

According to Meradong police chief Supt Mohamad Hafipi Mohd Salim, the victim was identified as Minda Mandau, who was half-brother to Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.

It was believed that the incident happened at 7.40pm.

The victim, from Rumah Kasin Muara Bunut, was pronounced dead on the spot.

Hafipi said that the case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.