‘PH’s announcement of Dr M as PM candidate a political circus’

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s announcement of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its candidate for Prime Minister was described by chief political secretary to chief minister Datuk Abdullah Saidol as a ‘stunning political circus’.

Abdullah said it was ironic for PH proudly to announce Dr Mahathir as the next prime minister should it take control of the nation’s administration, when prominent leaders in Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) had many times in the past called Dr Mahathir as the ‘most corrupt and draconian leader in the country’s political history’. He also claimed that PKR had openly shown their displeasure over this announcement.

“When the Americans picked Donald Trump as their President to lead their superpower nation, I thought it was a landmark democratic joke in practice, which could lead to more global chaos.Least I expected that PH would actually emulate such move and perform a more stunning political circus by announcing a 91-year-old retired PM as our future leader, if PH were to take over the Malaysian government,” he said.

Abdullah was commenting on news about Dr Mahathir being announced as PH’s candidate for prime minister should it win the 14th general election (GE14), at the PH Convention in Shah Alam, Selangor on Sunday.

The selection, however, would require Dr Mahathir to step down and pave way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to become PM should that pact be able to obtain a pardon for the latter’s second sodomy conviction.

According to Abdullah, such announcement and cloddish structure of leadership would only cast doubts on PH’s capability in making Malaysia a dynamic and more prosperous nation.

He pointed out that members of Dr Mahathir’s own party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), had also voiced their displeasure openly on how their first annual general meeting (AGM) was conducted, which they claimed to be irregular and contravened PPBM’s constitution.

“They can’t even manage themselves to at least give us a convincing impression that they are believable and mutually united; yet they dream of managing the fate and future of our nation.

“Many parts of our country such as my constituency, like any other rural areas, still seek more development. I believe such rural development that we truly desire will come from a responsible and stable government. And at the same time, we need unity and peace amongst our multi-ethnic society,” said Abdullah, who is Semop assemblyman.

He added that Sarawakians, in particular, want a government that has genuine enthusiasm and does not take those in the rural areas for granted.

“Any reasonable person must be insane to believe that PH would bring us such hope and changes in the rural areas, with such form of egocentric and frail leadership that is being introduced by PH,” he said.

Abdullah also claimed that PH consists of leaders who are well known for ‘bigotry, being racist and mischievous’, who have only one thing in their political mission – to demonise and cause the current government to crumble.

He said PH’s ambition is supported by its own ‘wicked hallucinations and unscrupulous allegations that our country is in a serious mess that inevitably requires this so-called ‘Coalition of Hope’ to save our fate and future’.

“Their own members in PH were showing scepticism glaringly, with their own political philosophy and direction. I can only conclude beyond doubt that this PH is basically a ‘Coalition of Hopeless’,” stressed Abdullah.