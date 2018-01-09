Police Chief: Rice Reaction in Trisakti Only Shock Therapy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: South Kalimantan Police Chief Brig. Gen. Rachmat Mulyana stated that the action against cheating rice sales in Trisakti Port Banjarmasin was only as shock therapy, ANTARA News Kalselantaranews reported.

“I appreciate the Food Task Force directed by Director of Special Crime Investigation (Dirreskrimsus), and the eradication of food mafia like this will continue until this area is free from the monopoly of traders or big distributors,” Rachmat said in Banjarmasin on Monday.

According to him, the South Kalimantan Police Food Task Force team worked throughout the year according to President Joko Widodo’s order through National Police Chief Gen Tito Karnavian.

“I reminded that there are no more players like this if still play wait just to be apprehended,” said Chief of Police when he came to the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) Warehouse, where the confiscated evidence of 375 sacks of rice are now deposited.

In the case of the fraudulent practices of the sale of rice purchased from the Bulog, members of the Trade and Investment Industry (Indagsi) Sub Directorate of the Special Criminal Investigation are still deepening.

The owner named HB allegedly violated Article 143 jo Article 99 of Law No. 18/2012 on Food with the threat of imprisonment for a maximum of 2 years or a maximum fine of Rp4 billion.