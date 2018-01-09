R&A Telco denies approving withdrawal of previous police report

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: R&A Telco announced in a Bursa filing today that neither the company nor its wholly-owned subsidiary R&A Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (RASB) had given approval or passed any resolution to authorise the withdrawal of a police report dated April 5, 2017.

As such, RASB has lodged a police report on December 29, 2017 against its ex-managing director Francis Tan Hock Leong for attempting to withdraw a previous police report lodged on April 5, 2017 by the company regarding unauthorised and fraudulent transactions of RM4.2 million.

“The company and RASB have requested that the police continue with their investigation and to investigate the reason for the withdrawal by Tan,” said the announcement.

To recap, R&A Telco had previously lodged a police report against its bank-authorised signatories for criminal breach of trust as an amount of RM4.2 million was found to have been funneled out of the company.

It is understood that two of the bank-authorised signatories of R&A had on April 1, 2014 paid an amount of RM4.2 million from the company to RASB with authorisation of the board.

Subsequently, an authorised signatory of RASB then transferred the RM4.2 million into a company with no business relation to the group – Genetic Sdn Bhd.

Shares of R&A have been suspended from trading on the ACE market board since September 14, 2016 and closed at 1 sen on September 13, 2016.