Sony announces Xperia XA2 Ultra and Xperia XA2 at CES 2018

Sony just announced three new phones, the Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra along with the entry level Xperia L2.

The most premium smartphone from the new Sony lineup is the Xperia XA2 Ultra. It features an edge-to-edge 6-inch 1080p display. It is covered by an aluminum frame. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC and coupled with 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage with microSD card expansion. The main rear camera is a 23MP f/2.0 sensor. The camera supports 4K video recording and 120fps slow motion recording.

Interestingly, it has a dual-lens camera on the front, a combination of 16MP f/2.0 camera with optical image stabilization and 8MP super wide-angle f/2.4 camera. The handset also has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. It has a 3,580mAh fast-charging battery and running Android Oreo out of the box. The Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra will be available in silver, black, blue and gold colours.

Follow by the Sony Xperia XA2, which has a very similar specs and design like Xperia XA2 Ultra. It comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p display. It is also powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC that is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with microSD card expansion. It has only one front selfie camera, which is 8MP f/2.4 wide-angle sensor. The main rear camera is a 23MP f/2.0 rear sensor. It has a smaller capacity 3,300mAh battery and running Android Oreo out of the box too. The colour choices include silver, black, blue and pink.

Currently the retail prices remain unknown. The Sony Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra will be released from February.