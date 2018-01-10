42,409 pets have been vaccinated against rabies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A total of 42,409 pets (34,377 dogs, 7,987 cats and 45 others) have been vaccinated against rabies as of yesterday, while 3,282 dogs have been rounded up during operations to control the stray population.

Meanwhile, the number of animals which tested positive for rabies stands at 73 (67 dogs and 6 cats), according to yesterday’s report from the state Veterinary Services Department.

The department also held 554 rabies awareness campaigns involving 37,079 participants.

Eighteen people received anti-rabies vaccination yesterday, with eight from Kuching, one from Samarahan, two from Serian, and seven from Sri Aman.

From the number, 15 were from dog bites while the rest were inflicted by cats.

This brings the cumulative number of people getting anti-rabies vaccination to 2,237, while cases of animal bites went up to 5,735.

The department continues advising the public to keep their pets, vaccinated or not, away from strays, and to monitor their pets’ behaviour should they get bitten by a stray.

Animals that display the symptoms of uncharacteristic aggression, biting moving objects, fear of water and light, excessive salivation, and agitation must be reported to the department at 082-612949 or 082-611607 immediately.