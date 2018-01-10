Chieftains claim duped into backing Larry for Julau

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Several longhouse chiefs from Meluan in Julau claim they were duped into signing a document allegedly to lobby for Larry Sng to be the candidate for the Julau seat in the coming general election.

They are TR Batik, TR Awit, TR Mancha, TR Gayu and TR Ringgit Jampong. The other tuai rumah are from Nanga Mujok, Nanga Buloh and Nanga Apo.

The group conveyed their predicament to four-term Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang during a meet-the-people session at Rh Sabang Raoh in Rantau Limau, Julau on Sunday.

They said they had been told by a former longhouse chief named Balang early last month that they were invited to a lunch in Sarikei where Meluan assemblyman Roland Duat was expected to be present.

“We went under the impression it was an official function hosted by Roland even though there was no official invitation letter. Little did we know it was not going to be,” said TR Awit of Nanga Mujok.

“When we reached the restaurant, there was no sign of our assemblyman but only Datuk Sng Chee Hua, the former Julau MP.

“There was quite a large number of people there, presumably under the same impression (that it was an official function with Roland). We were then treated to a lunch,” he said.

TR Awit added they were later told to go to a room upstairs to meet Sng to sign a document; the contents of which most of them did not understand.

However, he claims that Sng told him there was a possibility that his son Larry will be replacing Salang as the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Julau in the coming election.

“That seemed to be the reason why he (Sng) called us for the gathering. However, I told him we would only support the BN candidate.

“We were then given RM250 each for coming (to the lunch) and an extra RM50 for signing the document,” he said further.

Another longhouse chief, Mancha, who only received his appointment letter as tuai rumah a few months ago, said he went with the group thinking it was an official function.

“I was also told it was a meeting with Roland,” he said, adding he too was paid some money after signing the document.

TR Gayu of Nanga Buloh said he was reluctant to go to the lunch gathering as he was not sure what it was all about.

“But, as a loyal Parti Rakyat Sarawak member, I brought along two others to the gathering.”

He said Sng did not tell him the purpose of the gathering except to tell him to sign a document, for which he was also paid.

TR Ringgit, meanwhile, said that even though he signed the document and was paid the same amount, he told Sng he would still support Salang.

As for TR Batik, he said Sng told him Larry would be the BN candidate to replace Salang and that he (Sng) would meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak over the matter.

“Sng said the document we had signed was in support of his son Larry’s candidacy,” Batik said, adding that he also told Sng that he would only support Salang as the BN candidate.

Salang, on his part, reminded the affected chieftains to be more careful and to know what they are doing each time they were told to sign any document by anyone.

“In this case, you all signed a document saying you were supporting a new non-BN candidate to contest in Julau without prior consultation with your own ‘anakbiak’(followers) or any other leaders.

“Then you were paid some money as a reward without realising the implications,” he said.

The MP reminded them that they face being ridiculed, despised and even ostracised for selling off the dignity of the community for a mere pittance.

He said the proposed candidate was an outsider and a non-Iban seeking fame and power in an Iban-majority seat.

“Even your own children and grandchildren will be very unhappy with your decision. Your action will be seen as an effort to further disunite the people,” Salang told them.

He said in the event that he could no longer serve, his successor should at least be a local Iban.

“There are many educated and qualified professionals in our community. From the 222 parliamentary seats nationwide, only nine belong to the Iban. They should be protected at all cost.”

Replying to a plea from TR Awit, Salang said he would not penalise them and would continue to include their longhouses in the distribution of his annual minor rural projects (MRP) grants.