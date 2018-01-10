Dr M as PM candidate, PH’s Reformasi 2.0 – Zambry

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

IPOH: The announcement that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be made prime minister if opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) wins the 14th General Election has been likened to Reformasi 2.0 bring down the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Perak Menteri Besar Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the move was a ‘big drama’ put up by the opposition by using Dr Mahathir with sole aim of winning the people’s votes in GE14.

“In the early days, the opposition showed deep hatred and uttered insulting and hurting words to Dr Mahathir.

“However, today, they are changing their tune which can be called Reformasi 2.0 as they have to swallow their hatred (for Dr Mahathri) and pick their number one enemy (to be prime minister),” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

Zambry was commenting on PH’s announcement on Monday that it had picked Dr Mahathir as the coalition’s candidate for Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as his deputy prime minister if the opposition wins GE14.

Zambry, who is also Perak UMNO Liaison Committee chairman, said the opposition game seemed to be carried out to convince the people that they offered a good alternative.

Reformasi 1.0 refers to the movement launched by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is Wan Azizah’s husband and de facto leader of PKR, to topple the Barisan Nasional after he was sacked as deputy prime minister by Dr Mahathir in 1998.

Meanwhile, Zambry also viewed the distribution of seats declared by PH as beneficial to DAP as the party would choose its currently-held seats and the ones it believed would win in the GE14.

“The 35 seats given (to DAP) are largely constituencies currently held by the party while some are seats which were the ones that they have lost and yet may win again if they are to contest in these constituencies.

“In other words, the 35 seats announced are only in Peninsular Malaysia and not yet mixed with those in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Pakatan Harapan also announced that the distribution of parliamentary seats for its component parties, namely PPBM (52), PKR (51) DAP (35) and Parti Amanah Negara (27), totaling 165 seats in Peninsular Malaysia. – Bernama