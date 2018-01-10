Drop in Kuching crime index

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The crime index in Kuching recorded a drop to 1,554 cases last year from 1,610 cases in the previous year.

At the same time the level of urban security was seen to have gained public confidence when a study conducted by Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) recently found that 86 per cent of respondents said the city of Kuching was safe to visit, said Kuching District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai.

This achievement was the result of high dedication and commitment shown by members of the city’s security forces in ongoing efforts to combat crime.

“The study showed a positive percentage, but the police will continue to work hard to make the city crime-free,” he said at the monthly police assembly at Kuching District police headquarters (IPD) here yesterday.

Abang Ahmad said police could not afford to be complacent, but must constantly strive to enhance the quality of service by taking effective crime control approaches. — Bernama