Fatimah: Strategic plan to assist vagrants

KUCHING: The Social Development Council Strategic Plan 2018 will, among others, address the welfare of vagrants.

Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development said last year the number of vagrants on the streets in the state stood at 30 compared to 40 in 2016.

“This figure on the number of vagrants on the streets was obtained after we did street operations in cities and big towns in Sarawak namely Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Bintulu, Mukah, Lawas and Limbang in 2016 and 2017,” she told a press conference

when unveiling the plan yesterday.

“The issue of vagrants will be one of the focal points of the ministry and we will study why these people wander from one place to another.

“We must bring people back to lead a normal life.”

She said the Welfare Department will get further details on the vagrants and reunite them with their families or house them in welfare homes.

Fatimah also called on agencies under the ministry to conduct further studies to ensure those in need receive the necessary care and aid.

“These people wander the streets and we’ve found out that some have personal and family problems, no jobs, no home and some have mental issues,” she said.

Fatimah added vagrants with no identification documents during the ministry’s street operations have been provided with identity cards and some have been reunited with their families.