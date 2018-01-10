Firemen extricate accident victim pinned to seat, six others injured

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Six people were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into an oncoming car near Bekenu at about 6.45pm on Monday.

It is learnt that the victims travelling in a Perodua Alza coming from the direction of Miri heading towards Bekenu rammed a Toyota Hilux driven by a 49-year-old man coming from the opposite direction.

The impact caused a 60-year-old victim to be pinned to her seat while the others suffered injuries. The driver of the 4WD was also injured in the accident.

A team from Miri Fire and Rescue station (Bomba Miri) rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 6.45pm and arrived at the scene at 7.26pm. Upon arriving at the scene, the team immediately extricated the senior citizen who was pinned to her seat.

All the injured victims were taken to hospital in the Emergency Medical Response Services (EMRS) ambulance and an ambulance from Miri Hospital. Police are still investigating.