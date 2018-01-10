JKR experts to help solve landslide issue at Canada Hill

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A team of experts from the Public Works Department (JKR) will be tasked to solve the landslide issue at Canada Hill and its surrounding areas, including Kampung Lereng Bukit.

This was revealed by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin during a site visit to Kampung Lereng Bukit and Canada Hill following a meeting with relevant agencies on the issue yesterday morning.

Lee said he had contacted Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and state JKR director Datu Ir Zuraimi Sabki to highlight the issue facing those living on the hill and the foothill.

“I have requested their help to assist us in finding the best solution to the landslide issue. And he (Fadillah) has agreed and promised to send over experts from JKR,” he said.

Torrential rain over nearly three consecutive days from Jan 5 to 7 had triggered a landslide which forced the evacuation of 31 people from 10 families after their homes at Kampung Lereng Bukit were deemed unsafe for occupation.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

In 2008, a major landslide occurred near Canada Hill (opposite Bintang Megamall) which claimed the lives of two men.

The two were buried alive in the landslide.