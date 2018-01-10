‘Lobbying by PDP members for Julau seat not sanctioned by party’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) members purportedly lobbying to contest in the Julau parliamentary seat in the 14th general election are doing so on their own accord.

PDP supreme council member Belayong Jampong said the move by these so-called members is definitely not sanctioned by the party.

“They have a personal agenda in doing so,” said Belayong, who is PDP Meluan branch chairman, during a meet-the-people session at Rh Sabang in Rantau Limau, near Julau on Sunday.

Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang, who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) secretary-general, was also at the function. Belayong said PDP members in Meluan and Pakan are loyal members of Barisan Nasional (BN) and will give their full support to Salang to defend the seat.

“We will continue to uphold the BN spirit and discipline. Salang has done very well for Julau and deserves to be maintained,” he spoke.

Meanwhile, PRS Pakan branch Youth deputy chairman Franklin Kaya said they will go all out in ensuring Salang successfully defends his seat.

“It is beyond our comprehension why an outsider and a non-PRS member has the audacity to think of replacing him (Salang) and, worse still, without going through the proper channel,” he said.

Franklin, however, did not state who the ‘outsider and non-PRS member’ he was referring to.