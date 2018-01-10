New Resident has faith in a good team to deliver

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Former head of Industry and Investment Promotion Division at the Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development (MIED) Charles Siaw, 56, officially took over from Hii Chang Kee as the new Sibu Resident yesterday.

Met by reporters after the handing-over of duty at the Resident’s Office, he said he would work with the people, the stakeholders, associations and others to make the job easier.

“I have faith that I have a good team here to enable me to perform, and I will do it with dedication.

“Most importantly, I have faith what we are doing here will impact the people of Sibu,” he said.

Asked which areas in Sibu he would like to pay more attention to, he said it was still too early to tell.

He said he needed more time to study things as the briefing with Hii on Monday was very brief.

“Give me some times and I will work out all the priorities. I need to discuss this with my team to work out the priorities, and I will take into consideration the advices given to me,” he said.

Siaw, who hails from Kuching, has worked at the Welfare Department, Land Custody and Development Authority and Ministry of Housing, before being attached to MIED.

Meanwhile, Hii, who has been promoted to the post of permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports said he would report for his new duty today (Jan 10).

He urged everybody to continue to give their best for the people of Sibu.

“Every duty has a challenge, but if we face those challenges with perseverance, we can overcome them. Continue to work as a team and we will succeed,” he said.