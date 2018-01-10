Okay to use CCTV but don’t invade students, teachers’ privacy – NUTP

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) welcomes the initiative of installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at schools, but hopes it will not be to the extent of invading the students and teachers’ privacy.

Its president, Kamarozaman Abd Razak said the locations of the CCTVs should be appropriate so as not to invade the privacy of students and teachers such as in the classroom, teachers’ room, toilet area and the special teachers-parents meeting room.

“Although the proposed installing of a CCTV in the special meeting room to avoid malicious allegations against teachers is well-intended, I feel it is not necessary nor appropriate…(it is) feared that the CCTV recordings could be viralled by teachers or parents themselves.

“This also involves children’s honour…we should not cause them shame; their privacy should be protected. If a CCTV recording goes viral, their (pupils) transgression, for instance, does not end there but could be blown up or twisted.”

Kamarozaman said this after appearing as a guest on Bernama News Channel’s (BNC) ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme on the topic of “Tackling Indiscipline In Schools”, here, last night.

“However, using CCTVs to ensure discipline and safety of the whole school community is appropriate, especially if a school has a large number of students or it’s a problematic school.

“The locations of the CCTVs are important. A CCTV in front of the school is much needed for security reason, particularly if it has over 1,000 students as this could curb crime such as kidnapping and is also useful if there is an accident in front of the school,” he said.

Kamarozaman said CCTVs could also be installed at locations where the students often gathered such as the back lane and field to curb bullying and for early detection of indiscipline problem among students.

However, he admitted that installing CCTVs at all 10,100 schools across the country would be difficult because of the high cost.

Last month, the Education Ministry announced that it would install new high-definition CCTVs at 100 selected schools in the country which could be monitored by the Royal Malaysian Police in tackling social ills and curbing security breach at these schools.

Meanwhile, member of the Malaysia Coordinating Council for the Protection of Children, Prof Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal who was also a panellist on the BNC programme, said teachers needed to be sensitive not to cause humiliation to pupils by speaking on their poor performance or indiscipline problem to their parents in their (pupils) presence..

“During the parents-meet-teacher session, the teacher needs to be more positive and use encouraging words. If problems involving the pupil are to be discussed, it should not be done openly to the point it could be heard by the other pupils and parents…don’t let the pupil lose trust in the teacher.

“Parents, on the other hand, should not be quick to blame the teacher or scold their child upon getting the report…children should be taught in a gentle manner…and they (parents) need to know the difference between disciplining and abuse,” she said. – Bernama