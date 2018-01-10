Outgoing fire deputy hands over duties to successor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: Fire and Rescue Department, (Bomba) Limbang Zone 7, Deputy Superintendent Ahmad Naufal Abdullah will be transferred to head Bomba Alor Setar next week after serving here for two years.

Taking over from him will be Mohamad Hamdani Madun from Lawas.

Naufal told the media yesterday that his most memorable time in Limbang was celebrating Gawai for the first time with the villagers of Lucy longhouse after being posted here in January 2016.

“I was given the opportunity to conduct a ‘ranyai’ ceremony – something I’ll never forget.”

Naufal added Bomba Limbang had achieved many successes including hosting the State-level Maulidur Rasul Celebration 2016, acting as a parade officer for the celebration, and organising the Limbang/Lawas Summer Camp in 2016 and 2017.

Also present at the handover of duties were Limbang Bomba Zone 7 fire chief Edmund Dmahai Emboh and Limbang Bomba station chief Tawang Lingem.