Over 1,000 branch leaders, delegates to attend Zone 10 meeting

MIRI: More than 1,000 Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) branch leaders and delegates will converge here for the Zone 10 delegates meeting on Jan 14.

State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala, who is Mulu assemblyman, said the meeting would take place at Imperial Hotel Miri.

“Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is PBB president, will officiate at the opening ceremony. The meeting will gather leaders and delegates of PBB Zone 10 from eight branches – Bekenu, Lambir, Piasau, Pujut, Senadin, Marudi, Telang Usan and Mulu.

“I am looking forward to a very good event as we are among the last to hold such meeting; thus we would like to create a positive impact. I have full confidence in all members of the branches that we will give our very best and provide good impression,” Gerawat, who is also the coordinator and organising chairman for the upcoming meeting, told The Borneo Post during the PBB Zone 10 working committee meeting at a hotel here Monday.

Sibuti MP Datuk Ahmad Lai Bujang, political secretaries to chief minister Charles Balan Seling, Julani Mokhtar and Sharkawi Suhaili as well as leaders and representatives of each of the eight branches, members of PBB Zone 10 Youth and Women wings were among those present at the meeting.