PBSNB declares income distributions for three funds

KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan BSN Bhd (PBSNB) has announced income distributions ranging from 0.55 sen to 0.88 sen for its three existing funds for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2017.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank Simpanan Nasional declared 0.85 sen or RM2.33 million for Amanah Saham BSN (ASBSN), 0.55 sen or RM1.29 million for BSN Dana Al-Jadid and 0.55 sen or RM1.41 million for BSN Dana Dividen Al-Ifrah, PBSNB said in a statement.

It said all reinvestment units of the income distributions for Al-Jadid and Al-Ifrah would be effected on the third working day after the announcement date, while the reinvestment of units for ASBSN would be on Jan 31, 2018.

“The board of directors and the Management of PBSNB wish to thank all investors for their continuous support and loyalty with us to this day.

“PBSNB always strive to achieve better performance in the coming year,” said its chief executive officer, Kamarul Izam Idrus. — Bernama