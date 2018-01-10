Programme creates more opportunities Sarawakian students

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The One Belt One Road International Universities Alliance Exchange programme, which features 10 established universities from China, has created new and wider educational opportunities for Sarawakian students.

Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Assembly Dato Gerawat Gala said the cross cultural collaboration between local and foreign academic institutions was beneficial to students and the academia in terms of providing them opportunities for international and cross cultural experience and learning.

“It will also benefit the institutions involved because the new opportunities arising from the collaboration will be an added attraction for both local and international students,” he said at the opening of the programme at the old Court House here yesterday.

The programme, organised by Nusantara Information Technology Institute (NIIT) and Regal International Group is aimed at promoting education exchange between China and Malaysia, a factor to enhance good relationship between both countries.

Yesterday’s event also marked the beginning of the programme’s student recruitment drive.

The 10 participating universities from China are Anhui Medical University, China Pharmaceutical University, China University of Mining and Technology, Communication University of China Nanguang College, Changzhou Institute of Mechatronic Technology, Henan University of Economics and Law, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Jiangsu University, Jiangsu Vocational College of Finance and Economics and Shenyang Jianzhu University.

“Your readiness to collaborate with each other shows you are very progressive and open which are key attributes for achieving educational excellence,” he told representatives of 10 universities and colleges from China as well as local higher learning institutions.

Gerawat said there’s much to learn from China due to its phenomenal growth as a global economic power in the world.

“This collaboration is an opportunity for Malaysian students and academic staff to acquire new knowledge and expertise.”

The 10 Chinese universities will be offering full scholarships to deserving Sarawakian students who meet eligibility criteria to further their studies in China.

“On behalf of the state government, I want to thank these universities for extending such privilege to our students who otherwise will not have the financial means to study in your universities,” Gerawat said.

He also said he was optimistic that students from China would also gain from the experience and exposure to different learning environment in Sarawak and Malaysia.

“Malaysia and China have enjoyed very long and stable relationship. Malaysia is the first founding Asean country to establish diplomatic ties with China in the 1970s.

“Since then trade and investment between our two countries have grown by leaps and bounds. The recent setting of the first Chinese university in Malaysia is proof of the close collaboration between Malaysia and China,” he said.

This alliance and collaboration between NIIT and 10 Chinese universities, he added, was another notch in the continuing close relationship and growth of trade and investment between the two countries.

Earlier, NIIT College managing director Anderson Voon said in 2015, China launched the Alliance University of the Silk Road which brought together more than 130 universities from five continents, and was coordinated by China’s Xian Jiaotong University.

“The alliance aims to develop cooperation among its members and promote the Belt and Road initiative in higher education. It creates opportunities for international students and ensure their academic success,” he said.

Meanwhile, Regal executive chairman Dominic Su said Malaysia could not be left out from the One Belt One Road initiative.

“We know the potentials, and hence have created the China Global Centre to be set up at Jalan Song here, to enable greater networking opportunities which could lead to more collaborations between our two countries,” he said.

“The centre coordinates not only education alliance exchange programmes but numerous other opportunities including sports tourism, culture, and so on,” he added.

Their Chinese counterparts will promote the programme throughout Malaysia in the next few months.

They also held a sharing session about the programme for students of Chung Hua Middle Schools No 1, 3 and 4, Batu Kawa Min Lit Secondary School and Serian Public Secondary School at CHMS No 1 earlier yesterday.

Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister of Community Wellbeing Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and a political secretary to chief minister Tan Kai who represented Local

Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) chairman for Malaysia-China Economy and Trade Affairs Committee Datuk Yii Ming Tang were among the distinguished guests present.