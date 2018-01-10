Salang slams individuals lobbying for Iban-majority Julau seat

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: People in Julau are advised against giving their identity cards to certain individuals who are said to be lobbying for the candidacy of the Julau parliamentary seat in the coming general election.

Its MP Datuk Joseph Salang said he had been told that certain individuals were going around collecting MyKad from people in the constituency.

He said those individuals were attempting to use the people’s MyKad to show to the BN top leadership that their choice of candidate has strong ground support.

He said this at a meet-the-people session at Rh Sabang in Rantau Limau in Julau on Sunday.

Earlier, he declared open a RM115,000 multipurpose hall at the longhouse.

Salang, who is also chairman of 1Malaysia Sarawak Advisory Council (1MSAC), urged longhouse chiefs to caution their subjects against handing over their MyKad to individuals for monetary reward.

He said he was puzzled when someone told him that former Julau MP Datuk Sng Chee Hua had told the local people he had the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s blessing in lobbying for his son, Larry Sng Wei Shien, to contest there.

“If indeed this is true, why am I in the dark? How can it be that Larry, who has been sacked from PRS, could contest in a PRS seat without the party president’s knowledge or approval?”.

Salang, who is expected to be re-nominated by PRS to defend the seat for his fifth term, said it was clear to him that Sng and his cohorts were spreading lies to confuse the people.

He also figured negative reaction from the Iban voters if Julau, which is an Iban-majority (98 per cent) constituency, were given to a non-Dayak to contest.

“This will reduce Dayak representation in the parliament,” he said.

Salang added there was still much development to do in Julau.

“The Rantau Limau road, for example, has been included for improvement under the Jiwa Murni programme.

“However, the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development will use its own plan instead of the Jiwa Murni method,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had allocated funds for the project.