Two injured in head-on collision with bus

SARIKEI: The driver and passenger of a car were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a bus on Monday.

Sarikei District deputy police chief DSP Zamry Ali said the accident occurred at the junction of Jalan Bulat, about 8km from here, around 5pm.

He said the car driver and passenger were taken by ambulance and a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vehicle to Sarikei Hospital.

Zamry said as the driver had serious head injuries, he was later transferred to Sibu Hospital.

He said the bus driver filed a report on the incident at 7.19pm.

Based on initial investigation, it is believed the car, which was on its way back here from Bintangor, had exited the junction and collided with the oncoming Kabong-bound bus travelling from Sarikei town.

Sources from the Sarikei Fire Station said nine firefighters were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.03pm.

Upon their arrival, they helped to carry the seriously injured car driver to the waiting ambulance, while the Bomba EMRS vehicle was used to transport the injured passenger.