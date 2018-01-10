Youth chief says he’s shocked by proposal for Dr M to be next PM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: SUPP Sibu Branch Youth chief Joseph Chieng yesterday expressed shock over the proposal of opposition Pakatan Harapan Front for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohd to be made the next prime minister.

In a press statement, Chieng said Pakatan Harapan must have run out of leaders to resort to that.

He questioned whether it was appropriate to choose a 92-year-old man to run the country.

“The people will judge on this decision in due time. Even the daughter of the late Kapal Singh expressed shock and spoke against it.”

Chieng said in the over two decades of Mahathir rule, the DAP had on numerous occasions criticised him for his arrogant rule and cronies.

He said DAP owes the public an apology today for choosing such a leader.

“In the last general election, DAP even worked with PAS to grab power. A lot of voters went for it. Now they are proposing Mahathir as the next national leader, describing him as the ‘saviour’ of Malaysia.

Chieng said the people would not be taken in by such a lie, but would reject the proposal.

He said the decision of Sarawakians in the next election was crucial for their voice in Parliament.

“Voters in Sarawak must choose leaders from the Barisan Nasional for their future and to reject ‘Mahathirism’.

“Block Mahathir from coming back to power,” Chieng exhorted.