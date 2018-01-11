Enforcement of State Heritage Enactment timely – Director

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: It is timely for the Sabah Government to enforce the State Heritage Enactment 2017 on January 1, this year.

Sabah Museum director Mansur Asun said that this was because the Kota Kinabalu city had a very rich cultural heritage and her heritage sites further enhanced the State’s wealth in culture and heritage.

He said this at the unveiling ceremony of the Inner Wheel Garden at the Atkinson Tower which was one of the city’s heritage sites.

Mayor Datuk Yeoh Boon Hai who was represented by his director general, Joannes Solidau said that the Atkinson Tower as it is known today, used to be called the Jesselton Clock Tower and is a landmark of Jesselton for almost 57 years.

He said that the tower was now a heritage building and was admired by locals and tourists alike.

Yeo also commended the Inner Wheel Club of Kota Kinabalu for taking the initiative to reactivate the garden project which was first initiated on July 1, 1961 by E.J.H Berwick, president of Jesselton Gardening Society and Agriculture Director.

Also present were Inner Wheel Club of Kota Kinabalu president Cecilia Amid and State Archive Department director Mohd Said Hinayat.