Pakatan Harapan Sabah Youth supports Dr M as PM

KOTA KINABALU: Pakatan Harapan Sabah Youth is supportive of the coalition’s decision to name Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PBBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said its Prime Minister candidate if the opposition wins the 14th general election.

Its chief, Raymond Ahuar, said Mahathir had a good track record when he was Malaysia’s Prime Minister as he had achieved success after success in his 20 over years in office.

The Pakatan Harapan national youth vice chief also said the coalition’s de facto leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, also played a role in developing the country during Mahathir’s term as premier.

“We are aware of what had happened and Datuk Seri Anwar was imprisoned during Tun Dr Mahatir’s era resulting in the birth of the ‘reformasi’ movement on the streets.

“However we applaud Datuk Seri Anwar for putting aside his ill feelings for the sake of the rakyat and is willing to work together with Tun Dr Mahathir with the aim to topple the Barisan Nasional (BN).

“If he (Anwar) and his family who were oppressed by Tun Dr Mahathir can accept the former Prime Minister and work with him, who are we to prevent them from doing that?” he said.

Raymond said Pakatan Harapan Sabah Youth believed that Mahathir, with his 22 years’ experience as Prime Minister, would be able to save Malaysia.

He also believes that Sabahans will be able to put aside their resentment towards Mahathir and accept him as the Prime Minister as they can no longer stand to be under the BN leadership.

“We urge the rakyat in Sabah to be big hearted and accept Tun Dr Mahathir. Rise with Pakatan Harapan and together we work towards toppling BN in the 14th general election,” he said.