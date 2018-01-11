Police give advice following assault of two runners

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Runners in the city are advised to be more alert following the assault of two runners in two separate incidents recently.

They are urged to run in groups, be more aware of their surroundings, wear the correct attire and observe traffic regulations.

Kuching District Police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai assured them that the police are seriously looking into the matter and taking action against the attacker.

“We will be increasing our mobile patrols especially in the areas where the incidents have taken place.

“We believe that the assailant is someone who is crazy and want to satisfy himself by just beating somebody and feel happy about it,” he told reporters after chairing a dialogue session between representatives from seven running clubs in the city and the police at Kuching District Police headquarters yesterday.

Ahmad also hoped the victims will come forward to make their report with the police as more information can be useful to help the police plan the action against the perpetrators.

“They (victims) should come forward and report to the police instead of publishing their ordeals on Facebook or other social media apps because it will not only make the suspects happy but also scare other runners,” he said.

Ahmad said according to the reports, there were two suspects on a motorcycle and the pillion rider was the one who attacked the runners with a stick.

He confirmed that the last report received by the police was on Jan 7 and the assault happened in the early morning.