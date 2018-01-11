Report lodged against individual for insulting Suluks

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Peranakan Suluk Association (PPSS) yesterday lodged a police report here against an individual over a social media posting, labeling the Suluks in Sabah as ‘trouble makers’, that has gone viral on the WhatsApp application.

PPSS secretary-general Datu Lakson Datu Majindi contended the demeaning statement was not the first time made by the individual concerned, who had also defamed the Suluk people by associating them with various issues, such as violent crime and other wrongdoings.

“This is not the first time that he (the individual) has insulted the Suluk people. We have contacted the individual and advised him to retract the statement and apologize (to us). But this time, he has gone too far, so we decided to lodge a report with the police,” he said after lodging the report at the Kota Kinabalu police station.

Datu Lakson also wanted the government to draft a law stating that the Suluk race is different from the Tausug race in the Southern Philippines.

“I would like to stress here that only the Suluk race exists in Sabah, not the Tausug. If anyone claims Tausug as Sabahan, we will ask the authorities to investigate their identity cards and their origins,” he added.