Rotary Club of Kuching Central raises RM24,000 through 5th Charity Bowling Tournament

KUCHING: The 5th Charity Bowling Tournament was organized by the Rotary Club of Kuching Central at Riverside Superbowl here on Jan 7.

Dato’ Thomas Ngu, who officiated at the event, revealed that the funds raised would be used for the many projects the Rotary Club of Kuching Central has been carrying out to serve the community.

“Some of these projects include free eye screenings, cataract operations, solar and clean water systems, festive food parcels, and more,”he said.

“Our projects are mainly focused on the local community, especially those from the lower income group or in rural areas,” he added.

A total of 24 teams took part in the tournament including two Rotary clubs outside of Kuching. The Rotary Club of Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei which is also one of the sister clubs of the Rotary Club of Kuching Central, emerged as the 2018 champion with a total pinfall of 1,820. Meanwhile, teams PCP and Eritel Telecommunication emerged second and third respectively.

Dominador Ortega Jr representing the Rotary Club of Bandar Seri Begawan was the Top Male Bowler with a total pinfall of 512 while Dayang Salina of PCP was the Top Female Bowler with the highest combined score of 483 points. The Rotary Club of Sarikei was adjudged as the Best Dressed team.

Organising chairman Tiong Khai said RM24,000 was raised through the generous sponsorship of participating companies and indivduals in the tournament. He was thankful to the management of Riverside Superbowl for their continued support of the event by sponsoring the venue.

The Rotary Club of Kuching Central has previously carried out several community projects including over 200 free cataract operations for those in the lower income group or rural areas since 2016. In conjunction with the new school year, the club recently handed out 1029 school kits to students in various parts of Sarawak in collaboration with Yayasan Sime Darby and several other Rotary clubs.

Currently, the club is organising the Rotary Charity Run 2018 to raise more funds for the aforementioned free cataract operations, free eye screenings and other activities.

Interested participants can register for the run online at www.kuchingcentralrotary.org/rotaryrun2018. Individuals and organizations interested in collaborating with the Rotary Club of Kuching Central in any of their projects may contact the club through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/kuchingcentral

For further details, please contact:

President Benjamin Lo: 016-5758869 (lobenjh@gmail.com)

Secretary Andrea Chan: 0198894765 (andcsy@gmail.com)