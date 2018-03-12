Female general worker swindled by bogus bank officer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: A female general worker was made RM 4,150 poorer after she was swindled online by a bogus bank officer who offered her RM10,000 loan which would be banked into her account.

The incident happened last month after the confident trickster persuaded the 18 year-old victim to part with the money after convincing her in a WhatsApp message by offering her the loan.

The victim, who finally realised that she had been conned, lodged a police report on Feb 24.

Limbang district police chief Supt Mohd Bukhori Saffai who confirmed receiving the report, said the online loan offer was fake.

“The male suspect in a WhatsApp message introduced himself as a bank officer and offered her a loan of RM 10,000,” he said.

However, the RM 10,000 was never banked into her account upon her paying up the RM 4,150 as requested, and only then did the victim realise that she has fallen into an online scam.

The police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code, an offence that is punishable by imprisonment of up to one year and fine upon conviction.