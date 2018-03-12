Headless body found on Lundu beach

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LUNDU: A headless body was discovered on the beach along Sungai Cina Beach on Sunday.

District police chief DSP Wong Chee Keong said the unidentified body from waist down was discovered by a couple at 5.35pm.

“At first the couple thought the object was a carcass that got washed ashore.

“However, as they approached the object, they were shocked (to see) that it was a dead body,” he said when contacted.

The couple then alerted police for further action.

Wong pointed out that initial investigation revealed that no identification document was found on the body.

“The body was then taken to Lundu Hospital for further action. As of now, the case is classified as a sudden death,” he said.