Sarawak 

Headless body found on Lundu beach

The body found on Sungai Cina Beach.

 

LUNDU: A headless body was discovered on the beach along Sungai Cina Beach on Sunday.

District police chief DSP Wong Chee Keong said the unidentified body from waist down was discovered by a couple at 5.35pm.

“At first the couple thought the object was a carcass that got washed ashore.

“However, as they approached the object, they were shocked (to see) that it was a dead body,” he said when contacted.

The couple then alerted police for further action.

Wong pointed out that initial investigation revealed that no identification document was found on the body.

“The body was then taken to Lundu Hospital for further action. As of now, the case is classified as a sudden death,” he said.

