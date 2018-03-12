‘Lack of local production forces nation to incur high food import bill’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BAU: The lack of food produced locally has forced Malaysia to incur high import bill of RM4 billion every year just to ensure food security for the people.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek said the ministry is now carrying out various programmes to encourage locals to venture into agricultural activities to increase local food production.

He pointed out that these programmes are also being implemented in Sarawak to ensure the locals here can receive government assistance and at the same time boost their income when planting crops, breeding livestock or even fishing in both inland and at the sea.

“Any country in the world will strive to ensure there is enough food for the people. But in Malaysia, we still lack enough food produced locally. Every year, Malaysia imports not less than RM4 billion worth of food even though population of the country is only 32 million people.

“Our import bill is so high despite the small population. If compared to our neighbouring country Indonesia, they are able to produce food to feed the people despite having a population of more than 200 million. We in Malaysia like to import. We have many lands, including idle ones, but not interested to plant,” he said when officiating at the presentation of pineapple planting assistance at Kampung Stenggang, near here on Sunday night.

Nogeh added that dependency on food import would have effect on the people, especially when the currency value drops and prices of imported goods increase.

“If we depend so much on imported food, when our currency value drops and prices increase, we blame the Prime Minister. It is as if Prime Minister alone who consumes the RM4 billion worth of imported food,” he said.