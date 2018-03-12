Police confiscate 25.000 zenith from five dealers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: The Banjarmasin City’s drug detective police have arrested five drug dealers and confiscated 25,000 Zenith pills from them, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“All these five are in one illicit drug ring,” said Banjarmasin Police Chief Sr Comr Anjar Wicaksana Sik here on Saturday.

The drug investigation police lead by their unit chief Comr Herry Purwanto have caught HJS (62), RH (38), HR (23), MS (21), and RA (23), in red-handed operation.

“They were making a transaction (when they were caught) on Thursday (8/3) at around 09.30 am at Kenangan Indah Housing Complex, North Banjarmasin,” he said.

Anjar revealed, initially the officers received information Zenith or Carnophen drug dealing often happened at the scene, the home of a suspect woman, HJS.

The investigation was carried out until police arrested the suspects with pieces of evidence, among them a brown box containing 200 boxes or 20,000 Zenith pills still in pieces or packaging.

They also found a brown paper bag containing 50 boxes or 5,000 Zenith pills in pieces, making the total seized 25,000 pills.

“The suspects are subject to Article 197 of Law No. 36/2009 on Health for allegedly selling or distributing pharmaceutical preparations do not have a marketing authorization,” said Police officer alumnus of 1993 Police Academy (Akpol).