Roads built under PJM beneficial despite not meeting PWD standards

KUALA LUMPUR: Although the construction of roads under the “Jiwa Murni” Project (PJM) in Sarawak did not meet the Public Work Department’s (PWD) standards, it still brought a very positive impact and social benefit to the people in rural areas, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum said apart from reducing the travel time for rural folks, the project implemented by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) had also cut the road construction cost by 65 per cent.

“The construction of the road from Belaga to Nanga Merit in Kapit, for example, would have cost RM950 million if it was built according to PWD standards, but we built it at a cost of RM326 million, that is 65 per cent cheaper, but of course the quality of the roads could not meet the standards stated in the audit report.

“But look at the benefits of the project, such as the Ba’Kelalan-Bario road, our soldiers used to take days and sometime a fortnight to reach the district, but with the completion of the road, they and the people can travel in and out in just four hours,” he said in reply to Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (PKR-Bukit Katil) during question time today.

Shamsul Iskandar had wanted to know the ministry’s response on the Auditor-General’s report 2015 which stated that the roads built under the PJM did not meet the stipulated standards.

Johari said the ministry had also explained the matter to the National Audit Department. – Bernama