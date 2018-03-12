Tourism Malaysia becomes country partner for world’s biggest trade show

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BERLIN: Malaysia will be promoted to over 19 million tourism and travel trade professionals over the 12 months as Tourism Malaysia has signed up to become the official partner for the ITB Berlin 2019.

Touted as the world’s leading travel trade show, it is attended annually by over 10,000 tourism companies from 186 countries and represents the perfect opportunity to promote its Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

Tourism Malaysia chairman Datuk Siew Ka Wei said being the official country partner to ITB (Internationale Tourismus-Börse or International Tourism Market in German) was the right move since the Government had made the tourism industry a priority under the national economic plan.

“Being placed on the world stage like this, even more than before, will be an essential part of our government’s strategy in putting Malaysia at the forefront of the minds of international tourists when they consider travel in this part of the world.

“Tourism is increasingly important as part of Malaysia’s GDP, and we recognise that it is an essential element in revitalising rural villages and creating employment, also forging new cultural ties with people from around the globe,” said Siew at the handing over ceremony of the official partner here on Sunday.

Head of ITB David Ruetz said Malaysia has had a very serious presence at ITB Berlin for many years, and “we have been very impressed by the development of this nation’s tourism offering.”

As the partner country of ITB Berlin 2019 Malaysia will organise the opening ceremony on March 6, next year in the City Cube Berlin.

Tourism Malay will also showcase the country, its culture and tourism attractions from March 7 to 11 at ITB Berlin.