Governor explores remote areas hear people’s desire

THE governor here on Monday said that he and members of regional leaders of communication forums (Forkopimda) and related officials have visited some remote areas in South Kalimantan, AntaraKalsel reported.

“The activity is one of the government’s efforts to directly understand the conditions in the community,” he said.

As governor, he does not want to only receive reports from staff and officials but goes straight to the field to learn about various developmental obstacles.

“The key to the success of development lies in the synergy of coordination and mutual cooperation, in accordance with the motto of` Bergerak` (Berjuang Gelorakan Rakyat or Struggle to Inspire People),” he said.

He said the government will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of the people of South Kalimantan.

The governor together with Forkopimda has visited tens of villages and settlements since Friday (9/3). Until the next few days, the entourage planned to visit, among others, Awang Bangkal, Tambang Ulang, Pelaihari, and Pagatan,

They also will go to Kampung Lontar, Kemuning, Tanjung Seloka, and Pulau Krasian, and continued to other areas.

He said visits to various regions will continue to be done. In addition to silaturrahim, also to carry out the message of President Joko Widodo when inaugurated him as governor at the State Palace on February 12, 2016.

At that time, he said, the President advised that a leader should not just work behind the desk.

“Be diligent to go directly to the community to hear their aspirations, whispered President at that time,” he said.

The whisper, he said, in accordance with his wishes who prefer to go to the field, to pick up the aspirations of the community.

“By meeting, the community will be able to deliver directly without hesitation, and if there is a problem it will be resolved soon, while we are in the field,” he said.