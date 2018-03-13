Houses of former heads of state among those affected by flash flood

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Residents living at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Abdul Rahman Yaakub had a rude awakening this morning when their house compounds were submerged under almost two feet of water.

Datuk Wan Abdillah Edruce told The Borneo Post this is not the first time his neighborhood faces such situations, but today’s water was alarmingly high.

“I have told the workers of the housing project behind our house about the flash flood problem twice but they are not taking any action,” he lamented.

The new housing project was said to be lacking in proper drainage system.

Among the houses affected according to Wan Abdillah, are those belonging to former heads of state namely his grandfather late Tun Datuk Patinggi Tuanku Bujang Tuanku Othman and the late Tun Datuk Patinggi Abdul Rahman Yaakub.

He said the flash flood narrowly missed the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s house as the drain started after his house.

Heavy rainfall in the wee hours of Tuesday morning brought about flash floods in several areas of Kuching and its surroundings, particularly in the usual flood-prone areas.