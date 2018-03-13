Labuan International Sea Challenge features jetski, deep sea fishing tournament

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LABUAN: The 22nd Labuan International Sea Challenge 2018 is expected to draw a huge crowd to the duty-free island with the newly-introduced international extreme sport game of P1 Jetski Championship, which is set be the Labuan’s exciting event of the year.

The deep sea fishing tournament known as Labuan Game Fishing Tournament offering total cash prize of RM60, 000 is another main event that is also set to attract the established local and foreign anglers to take part in the nine-day event from April 21.

Labuan Corporation deputy chief executive officer Mohd Zamri Mohd Esa said the annual event is expected to attract at least 30, 000 visitors to the island.

The annual event, which started in 1997, has given Labuan a positive image internationally due to the international participation, especially in the Rolex IGFA Labuan International Fishing Tournament.

Zamri said six main events including the Labuan Cross Channel Swimming Challenge and Labuan Round Island Kayak Challenge and 20 supporting games had been listed throughout the event organised by various agencies, clubs and associations.

“Due to its potential, the event had been listed in the BIMP-EAGA Equador Asia tourism calendar and annual national tourism calendar under the National Water Fiesta Celebration and Malaysia Water Fiesta,” he said. – Bernama