‘Members of SCPA from all walks of life, race, religion’

KUCHING: Members of Sarawak Community Policing Association (SCPA) comprise people from all walks of life and various racial and religious backgrounds.

Its executive chairman Datuk John Lau highlighted that in Kuching alone, 52 housing estates have their own community policing unit.

“Our members conducted three types of patrol: the distribution of crime prevention leaflets and QR codes patrol with police support and approval; as and when requested by the neighbourhood with police approval; and regular patrol during odd hours in their respective neighbourhoods,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He added that the working relationship between SCPA and the police was very good, and thanked Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Seri Amir Awal and his team for the full support, as well as the Kuching police chief for guidance and mentorship.

He said SCPA brings members of the community closer to the police.

“Our members from the Chinese community patrol the Malay areas during Hari Raya Puasa and related festival seasons; while the members from the Malay community patrol the Chinese areas during the Chinese festival season. SCPA members work in a great team for a safer community. Our theme is ‘Our Community, Our Responsibility’.”

He said sometimes social ills in the neighbourhood were uncovered during patrolling, and as a follow-up, the committee would visit the affected area and address the issue.

Other than the Malays and Chinese, Lau added, the association also attracts other races to join as members.

“We can attract more Bumiputera members by emphasising that crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility as we live in a caring society and look out for one another.”

He was asked to comment on Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s call for the Malay and ethnic Indian communities nationwide to follow in the footsteps of the ethnic Chinese community in joining community policing, which the latter described as commendable.

“We thank the DPM for appreciating the Chinese community joining the community policing unit in their neighbourhood,” he added.