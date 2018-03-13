Pakatan Harapan manifesto populist-oriented – Yahya Hussin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PUTATAN: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin said the recently launched Pakatan Harapan election manifesto is merely populist in nature, aimed at misleading the people.

He said the manifesto was not only illogical and could not be put into practice but would also be rejected by the people who knew how to judge what’s best for the country.

“For example, they want to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST). This is an attempt to mislead the people… where will we get the big revenue to help us run the country? We return the GST collection back to the people.

“Many of their promises in the populist-oriented manifesto, are nice to listen to but cannot be executed. The promises are akin to ‘poisoned honey’… I think people are not that easily misled. Malaysians are intelligent, they are knowledgeable enough to know whether something is logical or nor,” he said.

Yahya, who is also Sabah Umno Liaison Secretary, was speaking to reporters after officiating the Putatan District 2018 Fishermen Community Welfare Council here yesterday. Also present was Sabah Fisheries Department director Dr Ahemad Sade.

He said this was unlike Barisan Nasional (BN), which would not make any promise to the people if it was unable to deliver.

In fact, Yahya said the BN manifesto was more comprehensive and specific because besides having a national manifesto, BN also had a state-level and parliamentary manifesto.

On BN’s manifesto in the 13th General Election, he said most had been implemented and was being enjoyed by the people while the others were underway and would be implemented.

For example, he noted the construction of basic infrastructure such as highways, including the Pan Borneo Highway project, was in progress.

At the event, Yahya presented living allowance to more than 900 fishermen as well as launched a project to lay artificial reefs.

He also handed over aid to the families of fishermen affected by misfortune or natural disasters. – Bernama