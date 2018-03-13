Police deny unverified news of robbery, stabbing in Semporna

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SEMPORNA: Semporna police has denied unverified news that an elderly person had been robbed and stabbed by a robber, who was subsequently shot dead by a bank guard in front of Maybank here yesterday morning, which had gone viral on social media.

Semporna police chief, Superintendent Peter Umbuas, said the news which had gone viral was not true as no such incident happened.

According to Peter, based on their initial investigation, there was a young man in his 20’s, who reportedly was mentally ill and had scratched his right hand with a sharp object in front of Maybank yesterday morning.

A concerned public had called the traffic police patrolling in the nearby area and point to the young man lying on the walkway in front of the bank.

The young man was then sent to Semporna hospital for treatment. The police said that it was having difficult to communicate with the young man because of his state of mind.

While on the subject, Peter reminded with a warning to irresponsible parties not to create and spread unverified news online.