SDC anniversary carnival offers various talks

KOTA KINABALU: The 10th Year SDC Anniversary Carnival organised by the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA) on March 15-18 at Oceanus Mall will feature a business seminar on various entrepreneurship and business development topics, as well as covering agriculture, tourism and creative industries, among others.

The carnival commemorates the Sabah Development Corridor (SDC) having reached 10 years since its establishment on January 29, 2008. The carnival follows up on the National Conference on Economic Corridors: Challenges and Prospects which was held on January 29-30, 2018.

The business seminar will feature sessions that cover topics such as Entrepreneurship opportunities and support services; Entrepreneurship opportunities in the agro- and marine-based industries; Business opportunities in tourism and creative industries; Skills training and business opportunities; and Financial facilities available for businesses/SMEs/Start-ups.

The talks during the seminar will feature speakers from various public and private organisations, which include SME Corp, TERAJU, Yayasan Sabah, UCSF, KKIP Sdn Bhd, Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd, as well as the State Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Industrial Development and SEDIA.

Apart from the business seminar, public attendees will be drawn in by key event highlights such as the exhibition and bazaar, local SME products, trade and investment promotions, financial advisory services, investment incentives, start-up and incubator registration, SDC BizLink and e-commerce, and a skill training and education fair.

In addition, supporting activities during the carnival comprise of business facilities and services, product development, prototyping and proof of concept, promotional opportunities, marketing and product demonstration, business matching and networking, sales pitching, and walk-in job interviews.

Additionally, on showcase during the event will be the various SDC projects and programmes, of which some had been completed over the past 10 years, involving the government, government-linked companies and members of the private sector.

The carnival will also provide for business opportunities and serve as a trading platform for investors, small and medium enterprises and start-ups, allowing them to showcase their products and services.

Participation is open to the general public.