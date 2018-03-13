Sarawak 

Section of mall ceiling collapses, repair works ongoing

The affected area in the mall.

 

KUCHING: A section of a ceiling at Plaza Merdeka has collapsed, the mall management confirmed.

This came after a short video clip and photos of the caved-in ceiling on the third floor were circulated on different social media platforms.

According to a statement issued by Plaza Merdeka, the management noted that at approximately 6am, certain parts of the mall, including Level 3 Food Plaza, were affected by the heavy rainfall, which caused leaking.

“Cleaning works have been immediately attended and repair works are ongoing.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your kind understanding,” said the statement, which was posted on the mall’s Facebook page.

What do you think of this story?
  • Sad (50%)
  • Angry (25%)
  • Nothing (8%)
  • Interesting (8%)
  • Great (8%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.