Sepanggar BN candidate will be decided by Najib — Hisham

KOTA KINABALU: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan’s presence at the Sepanggar naval base yesterday was not indicative of anything.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said Abdul Rahman was there at his request as he wanted to show the latter the problems faced by folks in the area and by the navy personnel.

Hishammuddin told reporters: “He is my close friend, he is here today because I want to show him the condition of the bridge and the housing needs of the navy personnel.

“And if this is the commitment of the ministers to the armed forces, it reflects their commitment towards our agenda. This not only helps us in the field but also helps them achieve their respective KPI,¨ he said.

Hishammuddin said this when asked if there was anything symbolic about the Kota Belud member or parliament’s presence at Sepanggar naval base yesterday.

Hishammuddin who is also Umno vice president was asked if Abdul Rahman would be BN’¦s candidate for the Sepanggar parliamentary constituency replied: “That will be decided by the Prime Minister.

“What is important is that no matter who will be fielded in Sepanggar, they must have a good relationship with the RMN here,¨ he stressed.