Two Malaysians among ESSCOM most wanted individuals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: Two Malaysian men, suspected to be ISIS members, are among 16 most wanted individuals by Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) for alleged involvement in criminal and militant activities in Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZONE).

The two Malaysians are Amin Baco @Abu Akmad from Tawau, and Dr Mahmud Ahmad @Abu Hanadzlah.

In January this year, six more individuals were added to the Most Wanted list, summing up to 16 wanted persons to-date.

The other individuals listed in ESSCOM Wanted List are namely: Apo Mike @ Majan Sahidjuan, Natib Hajan @ Sawadjaan, Alden Badge @Sayning, Berham Luthien @ Vietnam, Raden Abun, Idang Susukan, Las Panget, Marajan Asiri, Sangbas, Sabri Madrasul @Salip Jul, Mujer Yadah, Tamin @Sunju, Jul @Jun Hasan, Hamsan Pakan @Black Cobra.

ESSCOM commander DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali said that the ESSCOM Wanted List is updated every six months since June 2016, in which a total of 39 individuals were listed.

“From the total, 21 had been successfully neutralised by Philippines Security Force with collaboration from ESSCOM Intelligence Unit,” he said.

Meanwhile, ESSCOM had made several achievements in eliminating and detaining suspected threats in ESSZONE last year.

One of the achievements includes the arrest of four Indonesians believed to be Foreign Terrorist Fighters in Sandakan on December 4, 2017. The suspects were arrested when they were attempting to enter Sulu, Philippines via illegal boat.

Apart from that, Hazani also revealed that ESSCOM had identified three militant groups that have been actively involved in Kidnap for Ransom (KFR).

Hazani said ESSCOM is also determined to eradicate smuggling activities by arresting and charging cross-border criminal offenders and wipe out every illegal jetty along the ESSZONE.

“ESSCOM will establish ‘Sea Check Point’ and ‘Designated Sea Route’ starting next month to tackle illegal immigrant presence through operations such as Ops Gasak and integrated operation collaborated with state and federal agencies.

“Besides that, in keeping ESSZONE safe, ESSCOM will also be monitoring and eradicating the criminals’ ‘Staging Point’, maintaining curfew order in ESSZONE, as well as intensifying the cooperation with neighbouring countries and local maritime communities,” he said.